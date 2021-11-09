Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives “Hold” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EXPE. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expedia Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.72.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE stock opened at $188.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.75. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $115.60 and a 52 week high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total transaction of $9,194,059.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total value of $578,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,818,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,989 shares of company stock valued at $26,336,586. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.