Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend by 13.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 61.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $278.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

