Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.
Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend by 13.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 61.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $5.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.1%.
Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $65.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $278.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.48. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.
Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.
In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.
Exxon Mobil Company Profile
Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.
