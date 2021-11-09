Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.420-$1.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Fabrinet from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE:FN traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $119.51. 3,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,251. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.87. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $543.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.60 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 1,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $118,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,811,466 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fabrinet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,568 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,074 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Fabrinet worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

