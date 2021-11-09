FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) versus Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) Financial Survey

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Alfi shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Alfi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.59 billion 10.60 $399.59 million $10.37 43.20 Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Alfi.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Alfi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 25.11% 43.41% 19.85% Alfi N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for FactSet Research Systems and Alfi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 3 5 2 0 1.90 Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus target price of $375.33, indicating a potential downside of 16.21%. Given FactSet Research Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FactSet Research Systems is more favorable than Alfi.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Alfi on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process. FactSet’s goal is to provide a seamless user experience spanning idea generation, research, portfolio construction, trade execution, performance measurement, risk management, reporting, and portfolio analysis, in which the Company serves the front, middle, and back offices to drive productivity and improved performance. FactSet’s flexible, open data and technology solutions can be implemented both across the investment portfolio lifecycle or as standalone components serving different workflows in the organization. FactSet is focused on growing the business throughout each of its three segments, the Americas, EMEA (formerly known as Europe), and Asia Pacific. The Company primarily delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of Research, Analytics and Trading, Content and Technology Solutions (“”CTS””) and Wealt

About Alfi

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

