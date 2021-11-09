Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Separately, Roth Capital raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of FARM stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 129,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,654. The firm has a market cap of $149.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $3.67 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 30.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 599.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 310,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 266,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 227.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 47.7% during the third quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 16.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 127,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored teas; coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers; culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces; and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

