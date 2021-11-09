Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fastenal in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $1.58 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $58.23 on Monday. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $59.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 3.3% in the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $10,997,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 368,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,007,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 25.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 21,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total transaction of $1,195,374.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,434 shares in the company, valued at $303,054.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $846,904.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and have sold 90,968 shares valued at $5,092,853. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

