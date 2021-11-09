Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Fastly alerts:

NYSE:FSLY traded down $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $51.30. 2,066,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,449,298. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Fastly has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.63.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $226,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,282 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $546,819.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,944,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,747,210.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock worth $2,377,271. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fastly by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 643,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fastly by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,974,000 after buying an additional 55,959 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,298,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 41.5% during the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after buying an additional 24,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastly by 13.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after buying an additional 125,354 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.