Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.680-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Federal Signal also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.68-1.78 EPS.

Shares of FSS traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,915. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.56. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $30.27 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.40.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

