Federated Hermes Inc. Buys Shares of 6,678 NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGM. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $79,995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 249.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 437,541 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after purchasing an additional 413,843 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,031,000. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

NGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

Shares of NGM opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.81.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 149.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $390,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock worth $740,600. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

