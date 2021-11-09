FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.06 EPS

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 78.17% and a negative net margin of 41.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS.

FNHC traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,926. FedNat has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $8.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FedNat stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 154,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of FedNat at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedNat Company Profile

FedNat Holding Co engages in providing the insurance services. It offers underwriting services to homeowners, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance. The company was founded by Edward J. Lawson and Michele V. Lawson in 1991 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

