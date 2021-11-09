Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Raises Dividend to GBX 4.50 Per Share

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) declared a dividend on Monday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $2.17. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON FSV opened at GBX 304 ($3.97) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £952.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values has a 12 month low of GBX 199.20 ($2.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 312 ($4.08). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 298.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 293.46.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

