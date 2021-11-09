Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.01.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 421.63%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.36.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

