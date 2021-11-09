Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRRPF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$55.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Shares of FRRPF opened at $9.59 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $8.59.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

