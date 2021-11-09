Financial Review: Yunji (YJ) and Its Rivals

Yunji (NASDAQ: YJ) is one of 25 public companies in the “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Yunji to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Yunji shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.6% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of shares of all “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yunji and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yunji $847.55 million -$22.43 million -10.81 Yunji Competitors $8.27 billion $479.17 million -15.21

Yunji’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Yunji. Yunji is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Yunji and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yunji -2.95% -4.24% -2.28% Yunji Competitors -16.65% 22.05% 1.94%

Volatility & Risk

Yunji has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yunji’s competitors have a beta of 2.18, suggesting that their average stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Yunji and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yunji 1 0 0 0 1.00 Yunji Competitors 139 694 1043 52 2.52

As a group, “Retail stores, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 15.35%. Given Yunji’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Yunji has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Yunji competitors beat Yunji on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji, Inc. engages in the provision of social e-commerce platform. The firm offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities. The company was founded by Shang Lüe Xiao in May 2015 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

