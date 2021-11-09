Financial Survey: Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) & Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) and Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Novavax and Achilles Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novavax $475.60 million 27.10 -$418.26 million ($7.27) -23.80 Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A -$33.20 million N/A N/A

Achilles Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novavax.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.8% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Achilles Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Novavax and Achilles Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novavax -80.37% -150.88% -48.19% Achilles Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Novavax and Achilles Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novavax 0 2 4 0 2.67 Achilles Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60

Novavax presently has a consensus target price of $249.60, suggesting a potential upside of 44.26%. Achilles Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.80, suggesting a potential upside of 203.21%. Given Achilles Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Achilles Therapeutics is more favorable than Novavax.

Summary

Achilles Therapeutics beats Novavax on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma. It is also developing products for use in the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, and bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

