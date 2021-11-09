First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:FA traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

FA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.44.

First Advantage Company Profile

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

