First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSE:FA traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $21.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.68. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.73.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.
