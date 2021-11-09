First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

FBP opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,287 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 513.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,057,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,384 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 404.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after acquiring an additional 888,159 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

