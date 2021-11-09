First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will post $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Truist boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.64.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $60.18 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,670,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,237,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,335,000 after buying an additional 34,222 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,950,000 after buying an additional 95,411 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Recommended Story: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.