First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at Cormark

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$19.71.

FR stock opened at C$17.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$17.61. The stock has a market cap of C$4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$12.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jill Anne Arias sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$412,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,795,480.50. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,800. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $661,892.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

