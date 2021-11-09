First National Bank Of Dennison Ohio The (OTC:FIDS) Plans $0.60 Dividend

First National Bank Of Dennison Ohio The (OTC:FIDS) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

OTC FIDS opened at $32.05 on Tuesday. First National Bank Of Dennison Ohio The has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

