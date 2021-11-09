First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.48 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $218.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.13. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $222.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 33.9% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 21.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.