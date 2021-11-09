First Trust Advisors LP Buys 8,343 Shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.18% of American National Group worth $7,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in American National Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in American National Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in American National Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in American National Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in American National Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANAT stock opened at $189.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.23. American National Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.42 and a 52 week high of $195.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

