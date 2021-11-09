First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,851 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $6,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

APPS opened at $72.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.74 and a 1-year high of $102.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 134.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.75.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.13.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Turbine Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.