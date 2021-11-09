First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 383.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.23% of Energizer worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Energizer during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Energizer by 21.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Energizer by 17.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in Energizer by 150.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Energizer by 38.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 68,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 19,036 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,535,431.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.89.

Shares of Energizer stock opened at $38.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day moving average is $42.23. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.14 and a twelve month high of $52.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.