First Trust Advisors LP Invests $7.69 Million in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 423,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 7.8% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 12.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.