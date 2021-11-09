First Trust Advisors LP Sells 31,151 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,151 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth $272,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth about $4,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $68,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,211 shares of company stock worth $4,453,434 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

CAR opened at $293.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.51. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $545.11. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 18.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

