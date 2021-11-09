First Trust Advisors LP Sells 603,873 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 603,873 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $7,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,692,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,128,000 after acquiring an additional 719,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,607,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,022,000 after acquiring an additional 476,827 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,761,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,650,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,384,000 after acquiring an additional 165,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,216,810 shares in the company, valued at $98,803,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,593.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 611,923 shares of company stock valued at $26,633,956 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.52.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $43.53. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $61.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

