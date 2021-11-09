First Trust Advisors LP Trims Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,951 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of WNS worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 44.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in WNS by 2,588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WNS opened at $88.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.94. WNS has a 52 week low of $65.19 and a 52 week high of $91.03.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of WNS from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

