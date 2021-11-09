First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FEM) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.96 and last traded at $25.99. Approximately 132,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 120,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.