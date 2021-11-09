First Watch Restaurant Group Inc’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group’s (NASDAQ:FWRG) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, November 10th. First Watch Restaurant Group had issued 9,459,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 1st. The total size of the offering was $170,262,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During First Watch Restaurant Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FWRG. Piper Sandler began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of FWRG stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.57 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

