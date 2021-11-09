FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth $61,521,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,263 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,964,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,585,000 after purchasing an additional 923,999 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.42. 3,620 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,409,078. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $39.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

