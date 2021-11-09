Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $99.19. 52,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $8,146,700 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

