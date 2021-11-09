Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.090-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $600.50 million-$601.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.23 million.Five9 also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.36-0.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN traded up $19.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.16. 208,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,133. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $130.32 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -231.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.81.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FIVN. Truist Securities upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Five9 from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum cut Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist upgraded Five9 from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Five9 from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.50.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $956,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,239,926.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

