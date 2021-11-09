Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Truist

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was upgraded by research analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $190.00. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.14.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $145.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of -204.57 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.81. Five9 has a one year low of $130.32 and a one year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $193,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 94,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,751,669.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,927,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,083 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,118,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $11,641,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Five9 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 27.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

