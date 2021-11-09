Fiverr International (FVRR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect Fiverr International to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FVRR opened at $160.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -145.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.05. Fiverr International has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $336.00.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FVRR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.70.

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

Recommended Story: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.