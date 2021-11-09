FLO Price Up 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 9th. During the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be bought for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000034 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars.

