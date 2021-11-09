Fluor (NYSE:FLR) PT Raised to $23.00

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $23.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Fluor has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $25.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.06.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Fluor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 49,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

