Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Director Sells $541,035.58 in Stock

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:FL traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.71. 1,990,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,810. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.09 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.23.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.36%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FL. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $82.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

