Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports.

FBRX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. 6,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,495. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.36. Forte Biosciences has a one year low of $2.61 and a one year high of $43.57.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FBRX shares. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

In related news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $4,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Forte Biosciences by 27,757.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,320 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the period. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

