Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $425.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $308.09.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $351.19 on Friday. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $109.93 and a 1 year high of $355.35. The stock has a market cap of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.71 and a 200 day moving average of $270.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock valued at $16,670,281 over the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

