Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FBIO. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Friday, October 8th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Biotech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of FBIO opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $367.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.30. Fortress Biotech has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 63.05% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 73.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

