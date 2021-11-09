ForTube (FOR) Achieves Market Cap of $59.76 Million

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. ForTube has a total market cap of $59.76 million and $54.98 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ForTube has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. One ForTube coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ForTube alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.08 or 0.00225891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00091976 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ForTube Profile

ForTube (FOR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ForTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ForTube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ForTube and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.