Fossil Group (FOSL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Fossil Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $410.90 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.78%.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $733.14 million, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.82. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fossil Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 647.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 923,442 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799,940 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.77% of Fossil Group worth $13,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Fossil Group

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

