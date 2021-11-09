Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $202.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “

FOXF stock opened at $178.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $189.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.70.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Factory will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 9,040.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after buying an additional 438,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $274,000.

