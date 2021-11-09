Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $202.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Fox Factory Holding Corp. is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of suspension products used primarily on mountain bikes, side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles, off-road vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles. Fox Factory Holding Corp. is headquartered in California. “
FOXF stock opened at $178.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. Fox Factory has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $189.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.70.
In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $141,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,410 shares of company stock worth $989,055 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after buying an additional 91,213 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Fox Factory by 9,040.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,305,000 after buying an additional 438,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $274,000.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.
Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fox Factory (FOXF)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.