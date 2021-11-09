Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.
Shares of FRG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.95. 22,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franchise Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Franchise Group worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.
