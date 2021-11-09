Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.800-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.10 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.08 billion.

Shares of FRG traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.95. 22,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.86. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts predict that Franchise Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRG. B. Riley boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Aegis began coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franchise Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 226.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.41% of Franchise Group worth $5,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.