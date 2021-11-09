Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Announces Earnings Results

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Shares of FSP stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 71,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,200. Franklin Street Properties has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 420.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

