Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.14. Franklin Street Properties shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 17,338 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $578.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 85.72%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 927.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

