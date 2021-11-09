Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Citigroup

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FRPT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.23.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $150.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.89. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -358.19 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $116.93 and a 52-week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,489 shares of company stock worth $1,492,702. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Freshpet by 11,186.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,727,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,423,000 after buying an additional 1,712,684 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $117,975,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Freshpet by 1,369.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,354,000 after buying an additional 253,658 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshpet by 18.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Freshpet by 152.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,365,000 after buying an additional 108,775 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

