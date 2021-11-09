Front Barnett Associates LLC Acquires 1,153 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 3.6% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $35,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LOW. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.30.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $235.60. The stock had a trading volume of 17,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,735. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $239.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.56 and a 200 day moving average of $201.96. The company has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

