Front Barnett Associates LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Front Barnett Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.55. 254,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,492,404. The company has a market cap of $277.51 billion, a PE ratio of -47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $34.87 and a 52-week high of $66.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is -250.36%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

